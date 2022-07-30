FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Insider Activity at FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $70,051. 56.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.