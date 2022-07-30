FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,950.61

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDPGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,950.61 ($23.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,936 ($23.33). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,956 ($23.57), with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £546.74 million and a PE ratio of 8,890.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,065.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity at FD Technologies

In other news, insider Virginia Gambale purchased 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,839 ($22.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,002.41 ($60,243.87).

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.