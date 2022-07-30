FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,950.61

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,950.61 ($23.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,936 ($23.33). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,956 ($23.57), with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £546.74 million and a PE ratio of 8,890.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,065.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Virginia Gambale purchased 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,839 ($22.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,002.41 ($60,243.87).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

