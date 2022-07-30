FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,950.61

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,950.61 ($23.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,936 ($23.33). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,956 ($23.57), with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The firm has a market cap of £546.74 million and a PE ratio of 8,890.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,065.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
