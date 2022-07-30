FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 204.7% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat Trading Down 4.1 %

FNHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.