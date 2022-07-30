FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

FFD Financial Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

