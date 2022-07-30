FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.
FFD Financial Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.
FFD Financial Company Profile
