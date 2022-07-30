Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

