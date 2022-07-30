Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after buying an additional 590,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,215,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

