Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.79.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

FSZ opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$933.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

