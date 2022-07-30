Financial Analysis: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) versus InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 66.36% 11.51% 7.66% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 7.68% 15.14% 3.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.45 $4.42 million $0.44 12.73 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 4.25 $250,000.00 $0.06 49.84

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

