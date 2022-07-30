Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 581.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after buying an additional 442,780 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

