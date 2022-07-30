Financial Architects Inc Buys 677 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

