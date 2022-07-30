Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 1,952 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $145.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

