Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $499.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

