Financial Architects Inc Has $238,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,685,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

