Financial Architects Inc Has $273,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $535.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

