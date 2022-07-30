Financial Architects Inc Has $356,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

