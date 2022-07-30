Financial Architects Inc Has $444,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

