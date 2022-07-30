Financial Architects Inc Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

