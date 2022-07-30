Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

Shares of CHGX stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

