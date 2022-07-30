Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,872,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,850,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,435,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.