Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,524 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.37. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.