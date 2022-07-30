Financial Architects Inc Takes $301,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

