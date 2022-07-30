FintruX Network (FTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $153.00

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $622,498.91 and $153.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.74 or 1.00023462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00131235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004368 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

