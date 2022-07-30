First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $88.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.1 %

FCNCA traded up $15.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $756.68. 119,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,326. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

