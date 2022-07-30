First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 210.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 98.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 208.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 424.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $756.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $674.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $704.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

