First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $29.30.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
