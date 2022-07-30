First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.09 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.09 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $15.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $756.68. 119,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $674.42 and a 200 day moving average of $704.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,018 shares of company stock worth $693,760 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

