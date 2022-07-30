First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.