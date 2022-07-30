First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.57. 59,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $768.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

