First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

