First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.25-$0.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.25)-$0.25 EPS.

First Solar Stock Up 12.1 %

FSLR traded up $10.67 on Friday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,124 shares of company stock worth $4,505,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

