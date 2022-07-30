First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.02. 27,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 10,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

