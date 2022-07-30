First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the June 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,760. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

