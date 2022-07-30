First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.