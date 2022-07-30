First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEGR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

