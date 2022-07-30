First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LEGR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
