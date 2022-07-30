First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

