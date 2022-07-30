First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.71. 82,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 120,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66.

