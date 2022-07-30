First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.42. Approximately 19,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 27,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14.
