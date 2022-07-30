First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 85,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 129,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

