First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 85,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 129,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.