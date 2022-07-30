First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 118.4% in July

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.91. 4,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,530. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

