First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNSC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 2,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

