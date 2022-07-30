First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Trading Up 2.3%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 7,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

