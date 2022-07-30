FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

FirstCash has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

FCFS stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.72. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 55.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

