FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.57. Approximately 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

FirstCash Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.59 million.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

