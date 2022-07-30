Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $154,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

