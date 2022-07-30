Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 183,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Range Resources worth $86,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources Price Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.