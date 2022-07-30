Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $105.79 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Paycom Software worth $105,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $330.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

