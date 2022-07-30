Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of PDC Energy worth $110,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

