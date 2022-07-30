Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Toro worth $84,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

