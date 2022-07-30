Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of MercadoLibre worth $349,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.2 %

MELI opened at $813.71 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.