Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 16,699 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $125,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Insider Activity

Raymond James Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

